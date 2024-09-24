Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Energy Transfer LP (ET) reached $16.21, with a -0.43% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 1.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 3.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.27 billion, up 17.02% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $91.4 billion, signifying shifts of +23.85% and +16.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.79% lower. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.86.

It's also important to note that ET currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.