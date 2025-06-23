Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $17.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 0% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.32, signifying a 8.57% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.73 billion, up 19.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $97.68 billion, which would represent changes of +12.5% and +18.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Energy Transfer LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.41, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can additionally observe that ET currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 213, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

