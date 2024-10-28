Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Energy Transfer LP (ET) ending at $16.40, denoting a -0.3% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

The the stock of energy-related services provider has risen by 2.36% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. On that day, Energy Transfer LP is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.23%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.23 billion, showing a 16.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $91.43 billion, indicating changes of +23.85% and +16.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% increase. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.22.

Also, we should mention that ET has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

