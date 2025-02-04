Energy Transfer LP (ET) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Energy Transfer LP (ET) ended the recent trading session at $20.77, demonstrating a +0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The energy-related services provider's shares have seen an increase of 5.81% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 11, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.22 billion, indicating a 17.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% lower. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.32.

It's also important to note that ET currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

