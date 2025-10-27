Energy Transfer LP (ET) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) ended the recent trading session at $16.91, demonstrating a +1.08% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 4.18% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 6.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.85 billion, reflecting a 10% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $86.44 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.03% and +4.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Transfer LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% lower. At present, Energy Transfer LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.73, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that ET currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

