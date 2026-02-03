Energy Transfer LP (ET) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $18.41, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 10.48% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 17, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.02 billion, up 33.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.31 per share and a revenue of $86.24 billion, representing changes of +2.34% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Energy Transfer LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Energy Transfer LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.79.

It is also worth noting that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

