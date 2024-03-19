Energy Transfer LP (ET) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $15.68, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

The the stock of energy-related services provider has risen by 6.94% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 6.25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.44 billion, up 23.4% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $94.24 billion, representing changes of +32.11% and +19.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.98% higher. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.58 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

