Energy Transfer LP (ET) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $16.38, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

The energy-related services provider's stock has climbed by 0.74% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.67% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Energy Transfer LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.32, indicating a 3.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.27 billion, showing a 17.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $91.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.85% and +16.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% upward. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.18 right now. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.18 of its industry.

We can also see that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

