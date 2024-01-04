Energy Transfer LP (ET) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Energy Transfer LP (ET) ending at $13.87, denoting a -1.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 17.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $23.61 billion, indicating a 15.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. As of now, Energy Transfer LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Energy Transfer LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.13 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

