Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Energy Transfer LP (ET) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $26.02 billion, increasing 33.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Energy Transfer LP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Midstream - Gathered volumes' to come in at 21570 billion british thermal units per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20690 billion british thermal units per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Midstream - NGLs produced' at 1,160.76 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,134.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Midstream - Equity NGLs' should arrive at 64.91 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes' to reach 1,674.22 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,465.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts predict that the 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes' will reach 1,139.30 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,141.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes' stands at 593.50 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 570.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes' should come in at 2,361.50 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,262.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage' will reach $271.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $263.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage' will reach $502.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $493.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services' will likely reach $746.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $760.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services' reaching $1.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.11 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream' of $810.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $705.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Energy Transfer LP shares have recorded returns of +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ET will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.