Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (ET) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $23.37 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Energy Transfer LP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Midstream - Gathered volumes' will reach 20,742.84 BBtu/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19,922 BBtu/D.

The consensus estimate for 'Midstream - NGLs produced' stands at 1,074.53 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 890 millions of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts expect 'Midstream - Equity NGLs' to come in at 61.29 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes' should arrive at 1,435.33 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1395 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes' reaching 1,138.21 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1053 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes' should come in at 574.88 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 573 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes' will reach 2,256.76 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2087 millions of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage' to reach $317.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $438 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage' will likely reach $510.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $483 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services' at $780.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $848 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $989 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream' of $770.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $696 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Energy Transfer LP shares have witnessed a change of -6.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ET is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

