Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Energy Transfer LP (ET) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $29.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Energy Transfer LP metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Midstream - Gathered volumes' will reach 21538 billion british thermal units per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20411 billion british thermal units per day.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Midstream - NGLs produced' will likely reach 1,167.08 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,090.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Midstream - Equity NGLs' to come in at 63.75 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes' to reach 1,681.10 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,453.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus estimate for 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes' stands at 1,197.63 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,089.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes' of 598.63 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 574.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes' at 2,409.68 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,169.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Investment in USAC' will reach $184.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $150.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage' should come in at $354.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $344.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage' should arrive at $509.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $512.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Investment in Sunoco LP' reaching $740.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $458.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services' will reach $1.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $978.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +12.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ET is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.