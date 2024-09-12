Energy Transfer LP (ET) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $16, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

The energy-related services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 0.63% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.12% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 9.68% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.27 billion, indicating a 17.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.40 per share and a revenue of $91.4 billion, representing changes of +28.44% and +16.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.1% downward. Energy Transfer LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Energy Transfer LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

Meanwhile, ET's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

