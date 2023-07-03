Energy Transfer LP (ET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.85, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.49 billion, down 9.47% from the prior-year quarter.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $99.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.96% and +10.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

