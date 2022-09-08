Energy Transfer LP (ET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $11.58, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 1.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Energy Transfer LP is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.47 billion, up 46.83% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $96.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.98% and +42.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Transfer LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.06, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Energy Transfer LP (ET): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.