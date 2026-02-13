Energy Transfer LP (ET) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Energy Transfer LP (ET) ended the recent trading session at $18.75, demonstrating a +2.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

The energy-related services provider's stock has climbed by 4.58% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 17, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 17.24% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $26.02 billion, indicating a 33.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.32 per share and a revenue of $86.24 billion, signifying shifts of +3.13% and +4.31%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.21% upward. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.37, so one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ET has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

