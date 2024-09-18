Energy Transfer LP (ET) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the latest trading day at $16.11, indicating a +0.56% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

The energy-related services provider's stock has dropped by 0.25% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.45% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.27 billion, up 17.02% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $91.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.85% and +16.31%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.2% decrease. Energy Transfer LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.

We can also see that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

