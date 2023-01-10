Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $12.39, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 5.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.67 billion, up 48.31% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Energy Transfer LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.35.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

