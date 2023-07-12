Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $13.01, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 2.21% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Transfer LP is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.49 billion, down 9.47% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $99.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.96% and +10.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Transfer LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.29, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

