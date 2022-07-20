Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $10.47, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 0.48% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.08 billion, up 46.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $87.74 billion, which would represent changes of -33.86% and +30.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.57.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

