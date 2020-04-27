Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $7.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 41.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 17.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 16.09%.

ET will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2020. In that report, analysts expect ET to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.02 billion, up 6.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $55.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.18% and +2.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.56% lower. ET currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ET has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.72, which means ET is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

