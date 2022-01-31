Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $9.57, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 15.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.12 billion, up 90.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.4% lower. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.3.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

