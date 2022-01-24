Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $9.18, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 11.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 21.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.94 billion, up 88.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.9% lower. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.26 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.61, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

