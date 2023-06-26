Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.60, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 1.19% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.49 billion, down 9.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $99.37 billion, which would represent changes of -4.96% and +10.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Energy Transfer LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.4, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.