Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $6.62, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 11.9% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

ET will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 21.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.86 billion, down 14.52% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $50.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -52.21% and -6.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. ET currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ET's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.72, which means ET is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

