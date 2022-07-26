Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $10.65, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 4.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.88 billion, up 44.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $88.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.75% and +31.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.21% higher. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.