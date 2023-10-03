Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $13.55, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 3.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.5 billion, down 6.29% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $80.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.18% and -10.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.88, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.