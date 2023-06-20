Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.49 billion, down 9.47% from the prior-year quarter.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $99.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.96% and +10.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Energy Transfer LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.