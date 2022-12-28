Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 4.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.67 billion, up 48.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $97.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.46% and +43.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Energy Transfer LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.91, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

