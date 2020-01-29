Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $13.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 0.31% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.15% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 19, 2020. On that day, ET is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.52 billion, down 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.23% lower. ET is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ET currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.16.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

