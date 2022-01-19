Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $9.59, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 18.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.94 billion, up 88.72% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% lower within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.6, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

