Energy Transfer LP (ET) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $17.65, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 6.6% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 17, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.11 billion, up 33.63% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.32 per share and a revenue of $86.33 billion, signifying shifts of +3.13% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Energy Transfer LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.09, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ET has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

