Energy Transfer LP (ET) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $15.70, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 1.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.24% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.61 billion, indicating a 34.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.43 per share and a revenue of $97.64 billion, signifying shifts of +31.19% and +24.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Energy Transfer LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.03.

Also, we should mention that ET has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

