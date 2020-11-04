Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.153 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -49.84% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.5, the dividend yield is 11.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ET was $5.5, representing a -60.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.86 and a 46.67% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

ET is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ET's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.1%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ET Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ET as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENFR with an decrease of -11.23% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of ET at 9%.

