Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.153 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.2, the dividend yield is 6.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ET was $9.2, representing a -3.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.55 and a 84.74% increase over the 52 week low of $4.98.

ET is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ET's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 628.7%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ET as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ET at 8.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.