Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.153 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -49.84% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ET was $6.67, representing a -49.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.21 and a 77.87% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

ET is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). ET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.1. Zacks Investment Research reports ET's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.66%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ET as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 39.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ET at 7.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.