Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.91, the dividend yield is 17.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ET was $6.91, representing a -51.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.13 and a 84.27% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

ET is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). ET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports ET's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.41%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ET as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENFR with an increase of 36.86% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of ET at 9.07%.

