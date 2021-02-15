Energy Transfer (ET) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Energy Transfer LP ET is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. In the last reported quarter, this oil and gas midstream firm delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.4%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Fourth-quarter earnings of the firm are likely to have benefited predominantly from its fee-based contracts with the drillers. Ongoing investment and contribution from some of the growth-oriented projects with long-term contracts are also likely to have driven earnings.



Moreover, Energy Transfer’s assets are strategically located and spread across every major production basin. The firm is going to benefit from transportation of more commodities through its assets as hydrocarbon production is gradually increasing with improving economic conditions.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 25 cents per unit and $10.3 billion, respectively. The revenue and earnings estimates indicate a decline of 24.7% and 34.2%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago period’s reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Energy Transfer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below.

Energy Transfer LP Price and EPS Surprise

Energy Transfer LP price-eps-surprise | Energy Transfer LP Quote

Earnings ESP: Energy Transfer has an Earnings ESP of -11.84%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Energy Transfer carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Cactus Inc. WHD is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +32.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



PDC Energy Inc. PDCE is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.77% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



EOG Resources EOG is set to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.83% and a Zacks Rank #2.

