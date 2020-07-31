Energy Transfer (ET) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Energy Transfer LP ET is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 5. In the last reported quarter, this oil and gas midstream firm delivered a negative earnings surprise of 43.8%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Given the unprecedented economic crisis, E&P operators lowered production in the second quarter in view of declining demand for commodities. Since Energy Transfer’s earnings are primarily supported by fee-based contracts, the drop in production resulted in lower volumes through pipelines. This in turn is expected to have adversely impacted earnings.



The firm placed a couple of projects in service during the first quarter, which is expected to have contributed to second-quarter earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 2 cents per unit and $11.billion, respectively. The revenue and earnings estimates indicate a decline of 16.43% and 24.24%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Transfer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of -10.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Energy Transfer carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

