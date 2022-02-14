Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Energy Transfer LP ET is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, this oil and gas midstream firm delivered a negative surprise of 20%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Energy Transfer’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the closure of the previously announced acquisition of Enable Midstream on Dec 2, 2021. This acquisition added significant fee-based cash flows from fixed-fee contracts during the fourth quarter.



Fee-based contracts of Energy Transfer, whose pipelines are spread across every major production basin, with drillers and an increase in hydrocarbon production must have boosted the demand for midstream services and thereby earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 26 cents per unit and $19.74 billion, respectively. Revenue and earnings per share estimates indicate an increase of 96.8% and 36.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Transfer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below.

Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of +5.13%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Energy Transfer has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



