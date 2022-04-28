Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Energy Transfer LP ET is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, this oil and gas midstream firm delivered a surprise of 11.5%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Energy Transfer’s pipelines are spread across every major production basin. Commissioning of the Permian Bridge Project and the addition of a 3-million barrel high-rate storage well at the Mont Belvieu plant in fourth-quarter 2021 are likely to have boosted ET’s first-quarter earnings.



Energy Transfer’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the closure of the previously announced acquisition of Enable Midstream on Dec 2, 2021. Fee-based contracts of the firm are also likely to have boosted first-quarter earnings. The reduction of $6.3-billion outstanding debt in 2021 is likely to have reduced its capital servicing costs in the first quarter and boosted earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 25 cents per unit and $21.29 billion, respectively. The revenue estimate indicates an increase of 25.3% from the year-ago reported figure, while the earnings per unit estimate suggests a 78% decline from the year-ago figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Energy Transfer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you see below.

Energy Transfer LP Price and EPS Surprise

Energy Transfer LP price-eps-surprise | Energy Transfer LP Quote

Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of +34.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Energy Transfer has a Zacks Rank #1.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 numbers on May 3. CTRA has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and has a Zacks Rank of 3.



Coterra Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Coterra Energy implies year-over-year growth of 76%.



EOG Resources Inc. EOG is expected to beat earnings estimates when it releases first-quarter 2022 numbers on May 6. EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



EOG Resources delivered an average surprise of 7.1% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of EOG Resources implies year-over-year growth of 88.5%.



Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX is scheduled to release fiscal second-quarter 2022 numbers on May 11. REPX has an Earnings ESP of +6.45% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Riley Exploration Permian implies year-over-year growth of 173.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.