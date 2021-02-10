Energy Transfer (ET) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.67, changing hands as low as $6.62 per share. Energy Transfer LP shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $12.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.67.

