Energy Transfer (ET) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Energy Transfer LP ET reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per unit, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 43.8%. The bottom line was down 51.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Total Revenues



Total revenues in the first quarter amounted to $11,627 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,022 million by 17.1%.



Revenues also declined 11.4% from $13,121 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline in revenues was due to lower contribution from natural gas, NGL and refined product sales.

Highlights of the Release



In the quarter under review, Energy Transfer’s total costs and expenses were $11,566 million, up 2.8% year over year. The increase was caused by higher operating expenses, depreciation and amortization costs, as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.



The firm’s operating income dropped to $61 million from $1,865 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower revenues and higher impairment loss adversely impacted operating income in the reported quarter.



Interest expenses increased 2% year over year to $602 million.



Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $196 million compared with $291 million on Dec 31, 2019.



As of Mar 31, 2020, the firm had a long-term debt of $50,299 million compared with $51,028 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Cash provided from operating activities in the first quarter was $1,816 million, in line with the year-ago period.



Guidance



Taking into consideration the current economic condition and its impact on demand, the firm has decided to lower 2020 growth capital outlook by $400 million to $3.6 billion. The firm might lower its growth capital expenditure guidance for 2020 to the range of $300-$400 million, depending on the prevailing situation.



Nearly 70% of the planned growth capital expenditure will be directed toward projects that are 60% or more complete and will come in service in 2020 or early 2021.



