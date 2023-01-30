Energy Transfer (ET) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Energy Transfer said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the most recent share price of $13.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 9.13%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.72% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer is $16.80. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.72% from its latest reported closing price of $13.36.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer is $90,670MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.63, an increase of 20.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ET is 0.9635%, an increase of 7.2946%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 1,429,627K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 178,180,788 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,665,613 shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 82,396,892 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,975,735 shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 61,200,790 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,268,594 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 89.14% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 57,960,402 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,236,422 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 5.76% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 57,224,733 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,968,326 shares, representing a decrease of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Energy Transfer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP , and the general partner interest and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.

