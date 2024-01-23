Energy Transfer does not expect shutdown of Dakota Access oil pipeline

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer ET.N does not expect the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL), executive chairman Kelcy Warren said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in September released a draft environmental impact statement for DAPL that evaluated but made of five alternatives, including abandoning or rerouting the pipeline.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Mark Porter)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.