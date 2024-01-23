News & Insights

Oil
ET

Energy Transfer does not expect shutdown of Dakota Access oil pipeline

January 23, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

Written by Arathy Somasekhar and Georgina McCartney for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer ET.N does not expect the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL), executive chairman Kelcy Warren said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in September released a draft environmental impact statement for DAPL that evaluated but made of five alternatives, including abandoning or rerouting the pipeline.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Mark Porter)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilEnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.