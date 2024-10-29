Energy Transfer call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Energy Transfer with 8,090 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 17.99%. Nov-24 16.5 calls and 11/1 weekly 16.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.