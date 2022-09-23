Energy Transfer Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ET

In trading on Friday, shares of Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.54, changing hands as low as $10.44 per share. Energy Transfer LP shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $7.96 per share, with $12.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.53.

