Energy transfer asks U.S. regulator for 3-year extension to build Louisiana LNG plant

HOUSTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline company Energy Transfer on Thursday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for a 3-year extension to its permit to build a Louisiana liquefied natural gas plant, according to a FERC filing.

Energy Transfer wants to be able to extend construction of the 16.4 mtpa Lake Charles LNG facility through late 2028.

(Reporting by Marcy de Luna, Editing by Franklin Paul)

