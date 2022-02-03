US Markets

Energy transfer asks U.S. regulator for 3-year extension to build Louisiana LNG plant

Marcy de Luna Reuters
U.S. pipeline company Energy Transfer on Thursday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for a 3-year extension to its permit to build a Louisiana liquefied natural gas plant, according to a FERC filing.

Energy Transfer wants to be able to extend construction of the 16.4 mtpa Lake Charles LNG facility through late 2028.

