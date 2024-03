March 26 (Reuters) - Energy trading house Mercuria will be hiring the former head of Shell LNG trading Steve Hill, three sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen, Julia Payne, and Dmitry Zhdannikov; additional reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

