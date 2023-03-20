Energy trader Vitol's revenue jumps over 80% in 2022

March 20 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol said on Monday its 2022 revenues shot up to $505 billion, a jump of 80% from a year earlier, with 7.4 million barrels a day (m b/d) of crude oil and products delivered in 2022.

"Vitol's crude oil volumes fell slightly to 199.5 million metric tonnes (from 200.5 m MT in 2021) as we exited contracts and ceased trading Russian crude in June 2022," the release said.

"Traded LNG volumes increased slightly to 17.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent."

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

