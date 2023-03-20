Energy

Energy trader Vitol's revenue jumps over 80% in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 20, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol said on Monday its 2022 revenues shot up to $505 billion, a jump of 80% from a year earlier, with 7.4 million barrels a day (m b/d) of crude oil and products delivered in 2022.

"Vitol's crude oil volumes fell slightly to 199.5 million metric tonnes (from 200.5 m MT in 2021) as we exited contracts and ceased trading Russian crude in June 2022," the release said.

"Traded LNG volumes increased slightly to 17.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent."

